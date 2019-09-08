Hawaii comes back to defeat Oregon State, 31-28

The Rainbow Warrior football team defeated Oregon State in a thriller, 31-28, Saturday night at Aloha Stadium.

The win put Hawaii at 2-0 on the season as well as 2-0 against Pac-12 opposition thus far in 2019.

Led by quarterback Cole McDonald’s 30-of-52 passing for 421 yards and four touchdowns, the Warriors used an aerial assault to take down the Beavers, totaling 488 yards on offense.

McDonald’s 400-plus-yard performance was the fourth such of his career, but his receiver JoJo Ward also had a night to remember.

Ward tallied 10 receptions for 189 yards and four touchdowns, tying a program single-game record for receiving touchdowns.

Hawaii will move on to play Washington on the road next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. HST.