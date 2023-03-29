Fresh off of an impressive three game series sweep over Tulane, the The University of Hawaii Baseball team returns to conference play this weekend at longtime Big West power Cal State Fullerton.

The Rainbow Warriors, scored 15 runs against the Green Wave and that was way more than they needed thanks to a lock-down effort by the pitching staff. UH as a team allowed just three runs over the 27 innings with Harry Gustin and Randy Abshier both taking no-hitters into the sixth inning.

Meanwhile, closer Connor Harrison continued to dominate. The junior picked up two saves in the series.

“I definitely have that chip on the shoulder. just definitely coming in and just competing. That’s all I want to do. I want to be out there. I want to represent the state of Hawaii. I want to be the guy that they turn to turn the ball to late in the game. And so I definitely go out there and give it all and give it my all” said Harrison.

'I want to be the guy that they turn to turn the ball to late in the game' – Embracing the pressure that comes with being the closer, @HawaiiBaseball's Connor Harrison has dominated by making his 85mph fastball feel like 95 to frustrated hitters https://t.co/EIjoxKAMiM #GoBows 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/zd1BtqUN2j — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) March 30, 2023

Harrison’s efforts against Tulane took his season save total to five and his ERA to 0.98 along with 23 strikeouts in just 18 innings despite not being a flamethrower. In face, he has done it by making his 85 mph fastball feel like 95 to frustrated hitters.

“It’s because of that. But that 66 mile per hour curveball I’ve got, I can flip that in whenever I need to. And then, uh, throwing the fastball right out of it makes it seem that much faster,” said Harrison.

“It’s awesome. You know, I was in San Diego during those Trevor Hoffman years, you know, and he just had that filthy changeup. He could tell guys, Hey, here it comes. And they still couldn’t hit it, you know? So, you know, it just proves that that that typical closer role doesn’t have to be 95 plus power, arms walking guys striking a bunch of guys out,” added UH head coach Rich Hill. “You know, it’s all about being a great pitcher. And Conner thus far has been a great pitcher in the truest sense of the word.”

The Rainbow Warriors will get back on the field with the three game series against Cal State Fullerton starting on Friday. The Titans beat 12th ranked UCLA 15-5 on Tuesday, providing the ‘Bows a great opportunity to improve their season resume.

Reigning Big West pitcher of the week, Harry Gustin is slated to get the opening game start. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 3:00 pm HST and will be streamed on ESPN+.