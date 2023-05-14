University of Hawaii catcher DallasJ Duarte certainly had a special weekend.

On Saturday, the Kamehameha-Hawaii alumnus graduated college with a degree in human development in family studies.

On Sunday, he was behind the plate for Hawaii’s sweep-clinching win over UC Davis, hitting leadoff for the Rainbow Warriors in all three games and catching all 27 innings.

Duarte’s mother, Michelle, was in the stands on Sunday visiting from the Big Island. To her, watching DallasJ play the game he loves was the greatest Mother’s Day gift of all.

“I feel proud and honored to be a Mom,” Michelle Duarte told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “I’m going to cry, I’m real emotional when it comes to Dallas. I am so proud of him. I want him to be respectful and he’s doing what he loves to do. Play ball, he’s getting his education and he graduated. I am so proud of him for graduating.

'I’m nothing but grateful for her' – Hawai'i baseball's Dallas Duarte wraps up busy weekend of earning collegiate degree, completing sweep of UC Davis, and celebrating Mom on Mother's Day https://t.co/WiHWOQuY5P 🗒️ @c_shimabuku 🤙🏽 @dallasduarte8 @HawaiiBaseball #GoBows #HawaiiBSB pic.twitter.com/FRjZ7WL2GA — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) May 15, 2023

“I’m thankful that my son is this loving and caring and supportive to our family.”

Added DallasJ following Sunday’s game: “My mom’s here, my grandma’s here, my family’s here. I got nothing but gratitude right now.”

“There’s nothing else I’d rather do. Being at the park and playing in front of my family. My mom’s been here through ups and downs, she’s seen everything I’ve gone through to get here and I’m nothing but grateful for her.

“I just want her to see that I’ve been working hard all four years. I want her to know it paid off.”

After the weekend Hawaii just had, combined with conference leaders Cal State Fullerton getting swept, the Rainbow Warriors enter its final two weeks of the regular season with an outside chance to contend for the Big West title.