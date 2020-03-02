Hawaii, BYU ranked 1 and 2 ahead of showdown at Stan Sheriff Center

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team retained its No. 1 ranking in the newest edition of the NVA/AVCA Division I-II poll released on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors (14-0), who swept Japan’s Nittaidai in a pair of exhibition matches last week, received 12 of 16 first place votes.

BYU (16-0), the only other undefeated team in the nation, received the other four votes.

The ‘Bows and Cougars will meet for a pair of matches at the Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday and Friday. First serve for both is set for 7 p.m. To purchase tickets online, click here.

