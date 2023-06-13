Multiple local youth boxers took gold at the 2023 USA Boxing National Junior Olympics & Summer Festival over the weekend.

Youth boxers representing local organizations Aiwohi Athletics and Westside Striking stood on the podium in Lubbock, Texas, representing a successful weekend in the ring for Hawaii’s best.

Brayzen Tadaki-Kapuwai and Landon Patricio of Aiwohi Athletics took home gold. Tadaki-Kapuwai did so in the 60-pound peewee division, while Patricio won gold in the 106-pound junior male division.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Patricio took home a bronze medal in the 110-pound junior male division, while Leighton Patrticio took home silver in the 70-pound intermediate male division.

Zhaylia Souza of Westside Striking took home a gold medal in the 70-pound bantam female division, winning a national championship in her division for the second time.