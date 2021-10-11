Hawai’i boxers make history and now have sights set on earning spots with Team USA in December

Hawaii boxers delivered an impressive performance this past summer with many now having their sights set on earning a spot with Team USA.

A total of 10 national champions were crowned with two silver, and one bronze medalist at the 2021 National Jr. Olympic Championship in Lubbock, Texas in July.

According to Eiichi Jumawan, President USA Boxing-Hawaii it marked as the most National Boxing Champions from a USA Boxing Championship Tournament in Hawaii Amateur Boxing History.

Azariah Cottrell was named Outstanding Female Boxer for Intermediate Division. Her effort headlined an incredible showing for Hawaii female boxing at the tournament as all ten national champions were girls.

Various gyms were represented, including Boxfit808, Cottrell Boxing, HR Boxing, Pearlside Boxing and Unattached boxers. Unattached boxers attend gyms that have not registered their gym with USA Boxing and therefore are not certified USA Boxing gyms.

Many of the champions are now preparing to go to the National Championship Tournament this December in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The National Championship winners in December will qualify for Team USA in 2022.

Female USA Boxing Champions:

1- Pee Wee 8, 65 lb. Zailah Spencer,

2- Pee Wee 65 lb. Chaeypin Balubar;

3- Pee Wee 90 lb. Zaydi Canoy-Cabagua;

4- Bantam 101 lb. Teeko Cottrell;

5- Intermediate 80 lb. Nevaeh Lavarias;

6- Intermediate 110 lb. Taydee Paglinawan;

7- Intermediate 114 lb. Alexis Tangaro;

8- Intermediate 119 lb. Azariah Cottrell;

9- Intermediate 132 lb. Zahriah Cottrell;

10- Intermediate 145 lb. Shaylee Agasiva.

Silver Medalist: Athena Medeiros PW 55 lb and Jakayla Bobadilla Intermediate 90 lb.

Qtr Finalists: Journey Figueroa, Junior 114 lb; and 65 lb. Bantam Angelique Tangaro.

Hawaii Males:

Silver Medalists: Donavan Correa, Junior 90 lb; Jiovahni Soto-Ramos, Intermediate 154 lb;

Bronze Medalist: Kapu Hendricksen, Bantam 75 lb;

Qtr Finalists: Skyler Reyes, Junior 132 lb and Malu Tuinei-Afele, Junior 145 lb;

Other Hawaii boxers:

Jordan Ma’ae, Junior 138 lb; Daniel Paglinawan, Bantam 65 lb and Jeffrey Figueroa, Intermediate 106 lb; Jayden Gomes, 132 lb. Junior; Noah Timoteo 138 lb. Elite Div.; Kamakani Waialae 152 lb. Elite Div.