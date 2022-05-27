The Hawaii Bowl once again plans to hold a game for the first time since 2019.

The college football bowl game is planning to hold its annual contest on Christmas Eve at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, with kickoff set for 3 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawaii Bowl hasn’t been held since 2019, back when the University of Hawaii defeated BYU 38-34.

The 2019 edition of the Hawaii Bowl turned out to be the final UH game for former quarterback Cole McDonald and former head coach Nick Rolovich.

Hawaii withdrew from the 2021 Hawaii Bowl due to COVID-19 cases plaguing the team internally. The Rainbow Warriors were due to play Memphis.

The 2022 Hawaii Bowl will feature a team from the Mountain West Conference against a team from Conference USA. If Hawaii wins at least seven regular season games and doesn’t win the Mountain West championship game, they will be the Mountain West’s representative in the 2022 Hawaii Bowl.