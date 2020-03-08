Hawaii beats Oregon 7-6 in dramatic walk-off victory

The University of Hawaii baseball team took its third straight game off of Oregon on Saturday, winning in walk-off fashion in a 7-6 thriller.

. @TylerBestt played the hero with a fielders choice to walk-off Oregon.



Hawaii has taken three straight from the Ducks and are 11-5 this season.



Cade Smith came to the rescue with 6 innings of relief in tonight's 7-6 win.@c_shimabuku https://t.co/w7x4iUknV5 pic.twitter.com/4axyYoOVCi — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) March 8, 2020

The ‘Bows (11-5) were down for the majority of the game but seized the lead with a four-run seventh inning after Matt Wong’s triple broke a 5-5 tie.

Oregon scored the tying run in the top of the ninth on a wild fielder’s choice, but couldn’t take another lead.

Wild play as Oregon ties #HawaiiBSB at 6 in the top of the ninth. pic.twitter.com/3JNLLupRcW — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) March 8, 2020

The Rainbow Warriors promptly loaded up the bases and scored the winning run after Tyler Best grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Adam Fogel.

After Tyler Best’s grounder to short, the throw home is DROPPED as Adam Fogel scores the winning run. FINAL: #HawaiiBSB 7, Oregon 6. ‘Bows take their third straight off the Ducks. pic.twitter.com/QIMhVzqxTi — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) March 8, 2020

In his fourth start of the season, junior lefty Brandon Ross lasted just four batters and yielded to Cade Smith after throwing three straight walks without recording an out. Smith allowed two earned runs in six innings on short notice, striking out nine Ducks in the process.

Wong led the UH bats offensively with two triples, while nobody on the Ducks registered more than one hit.

Carter Loewen was brought in for the save but gave up the tying run. He instead gets the win. For Oregon, Kamehameha graduate Hunter Breault gets tagged with the loss after walking two and giving up a run in 1.1 innings pitched.

The Ducks and Rainbow Warriors will conclude their four-game series on Sunday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.