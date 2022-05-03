The Big West Conference announced its all-conference awards for beach volleyball as voted by the league coaches with the University of Hawai’i taking home a couple of top honors. Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle were named the conference Pair of the Year, while BeachBow skipper Evan Silberstein was tabbed co-coach of the Year along with Cal Poly’s Todd Rogers.

Glagau and Van Sickle were also named to the all-conference first-team along with another UH pair in Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo . The pairs of Kylin Loker – Jaime Santer and Ilihia Huddleston – Jaime Santer gained honorable mention.



Glagau and Van Sickle are the fourth Rainbow Wahine duo to be named Pair of the Year and the first since Emily Maglio and Ka’iwi Schucht earned the distinction in 2018. The tandem were already named first-team AVCA All-Americans last week and hold a stellar 30-9 record while competing at the No. 1 flight.

Maidment and Russo gained first team honors after being named honorable mention last season. The duo has played at every flight except the No. 1 spot this year and own a 23-15 record. They were named the Queen’s Cup Most Outstanding Pair and also were tabbled Big West Pair of the Week in March. In their two seasons together, the duo has accumulated 39 wins the most of any pair in UH history.

Silberstein, meanwhile becomes the second UH coach to earn top coaching honors, joining Jeff Hall who earned the accolades twice (2016, ’18). After seven years of helping build the UH program into a national contender as an assistant coach, Silberstein took over the helm this past year. UH missed the NCAA Tournament in 2021, but in his first season as head coach Silberstein has helped bring the team back to the postseason for the fifth time, as well as back into the Top 10 of the national rankings.

Huddleston (2021 first team), Loker (2019 honorable mention) and Santer (2021 first team) are repeat honorees, while Wagoner gained Big West mention for the first time in beach.

The BeachBows are currently in Gulf Shores preparing for an NCAA opening-round matchup against Loyola Marymount on Wednesday, May 4. First serve is 11:00 a.m. CDT/6:00 a.m. HT and the match will air live on ESPNU.