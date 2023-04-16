The No. 8 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team defeated Georgia State and Arizona on Sunday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

After also defeating the Panthers and Wildcats on Saturday, the Rainbow Wahine exit the weekend 26-6.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Following Sunday’s match, the Rainbow Wahine honored six seniors: Ilihia Huddleston, Chandler Cowell, Lea Kruse, Kylin Loker, Sofia Russo and Brooke Van Sickle.

Sunday’s results are below (courtesy Hawaii Athletics):

#8 Hawai’i 4, #14 Georgia State 1

1. Kaylee Glagau/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) def. Angel Ferary/Kaylie Drysdale (GSU) 21-13, 21-17

2. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Lila Bordis/Yasmin Kuck (GSU) 21-18, 21-18

3. Ilihia Huddleston/Jaime Santer (UH) def. Kelly Dorn/Elise Saga (GSU) 25-23, 25-23

4. Maddy Delmonte/Ayla Johnson (GSU) def. Sophie Buschmann/Lea Kruse (UH) 21-16, 21-23, 15-13

5. Sydney Miller/Chandler Cowell (UH) def. Cassie Thayse/Destiny White (GSU) 18-21, 21-19, 15-9

#8 Hawai’i 4, #20 Arizona 1

1. Kaylee Glagau/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) def. Sarah Blacker/Alex Parkhurst (ARIZ) 21-18, 22-20

2. Abby Russell/Hope Shannon (ARIZ) def. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner (UH) 16-21, 21-16, 15-9

3. Ilihia Huddleston/Jaime Santer (UH) def. Grace Cook/Alana Rennie (ARIZ) 18-21, 21-14, 15-10

4. Chandler Cowell/Sydney Miller (UH) def. Dilara Gedikoglu/Kali Uhl (ARIZ) 21-16, 21-14

5. Sarah Burton/Lea Kruse (UH) def. Miranda Erro/Annie Kost (ARIZ) 21-13, 21-14