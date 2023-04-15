The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team began senior weekend with a pair of dramatic wins over Arizona and Georgia State on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Hawaii is 24-6 after Saturday’s action, taking a pair of five-setters.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Rainbow Wahine will play the Wildcats and Panthers again on Sunday for senior day. UH plays Georgia State at noon and Arizona at 6:30 p.m. in a match that will be televised by Spectrum.

Saturday’s results are below (courtesy Hawaii Athletics):

UH 3 Arizona 2

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) Sarah Blacker/Alex Parkhurst (AZ) 18-21, 21-19, 15-6

2. Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Hope Shannon/Abby Russell (AZ) 22-20, 21-16

3. Huddleston/Santer (UH) def. Grace Cook/Alana Rennie (AZ) 21-17, 18-21, 15-8

4. Dilara Gedigoglu (AZ) def. Anna Maidment / Sofia Russo (UH) 21-18, 21-13

5. Annie Kost/Miranda Erro (AZ) def. Chandler Cowell / Sydney Miller (UH) 21-19, 21-13

Order of Finish: 5, 4, 2, 3, 1