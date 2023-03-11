The No. 9 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team won both of its overall matches on Saturday at the Heineken Queen’s Cup in Queen’s Beach in Waikiki.

The Rainbow Wahine have won nine matches in a row, including two each on Friday and Saturday, to improve to 11-3 overall.

On Saturday, Hawaii swept Oregon 5-0 before edging Washington 3-2. The ‘Bows will close out their weekend against California on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Saturday’s results are below (courtesy Hawaii Athletics):

UH 5 Oregon 0

1 Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Chloe Brown/Zoe Alamanza (UO) 21-12, 21-13

2 Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Ella Tyus/Bea Wetton (UO) 21-16, 21-10

3 Russo/Maidment (UH) def. Plevin/Rothstein (UO) 21-14, 21-17

4 Santer/Huddleston (UH) def. Ashley Schroeder/Natasha George (OU) 21-11, 21-12

5 Burton/Lorenzo (UH) def. McCaskill/Peterson (UO) 21-6, 21-14

Order of Finish: 5, 4, 2, 1, 3