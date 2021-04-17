Hawaii beach volleyball wins Husky Invitational

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team captured the Husky Invitational in Alki Beach in Seattle with a pair of wins on Saturday.
Following their strong performance in which they only lost one flight in pool play on Friday, the Rainbow Wahine were the No. 1 seed and face fourth-seeded Portland in the semifinals. The Rainbow Wahine topped Portland 5-0 to advance to the finals against host Washington.
In the finals, UH beat Washington 4-1 in what was a similar score to Friday’s matchup.
The ‘Bows (13-7) will remain in Seattle for a pair of matches at Alki Beach on Sunday, starting with a match against No. 9 Arizona at 9:30 a.m. HST. UH then wraps up regular season play with a matchup against Washington at noon HST.
Saturday’s results (courtesy of Hawaii Athletics):
Hawai’i 5, Portland 0
1. Napoleon/Santer (UH) def. Hoeft/ Wodke (UP) – 19-21, 21-11, 15-9
2. Van Sickle/ Igiede(UH) def. Noelani Helm/Kellie Hughes (UP) – 21-7, 21-7
3. Kaylee Glagau/Ilihia Huddleston(UH) def. Jayde Harris/Grace Zilbert (UP) – 21-6, 21-10
4. Harlee Kekauoha/ Sabrina Hardisty(UH) def. Maluhia Hirahara/Kendall Nolan (UP) – 21-9, 21-10
5. Anna Maidment/Sofia Russo(UH) def. Liz Reich/Krysten Bugarin (UP) – 21-6, 21-11
Order of finish: 2, 4, 5*, 3, 1
Hawai’i 4, Washington 1
1. Shayne McPherson/Chloe Loreen (UW) def. Napoleon/Santer(UH) 11-21, 21-17, 20-18
2. Van Sickle/Igiede (UH) def. Natalie Robinson/Avie Niece(UW) 21-15, 21-12
3. Huddleston/Glagau def. Scarlett Dahl/Kyra Petersen(UW) 21-9, 21-14
4. Kekauoha/Hardisty (UH) def. Ashley Shook/Hannah Yerex (UW) – 21-15, 16-21, 15-10
5. Maidment/ Russo (UH) def. Callie Weber/Cassidy Schilling(UW) 21-16, 21-13
Order of finish: 3, 5, 2*, 4, 1