The No. 8 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team closed out its regular season with a Husky Invitational title in Seattle on Sunday.

After going 2-1 on Saturday, the Rainbow Wahine won their semifinal and championships matchups on Sunday, including a win over host Washington in the final, avenging an earlier loss to the Huskies.

UH is 22-14 after Sunday’s action. Next up is the Big West Tournament, which begins on April 29 in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Sunday’s Hawaii results are below (courtesy of Hawaii Athletics):