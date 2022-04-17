The No. 8 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team closed out its regular season with a Husky Invitational title in Seattle on Sunday.
After going 2-1 on Saturday, the Rainbow Wahine won their semifinal and championships matchups on Sunday, including a win over host Washington in the final, avenging an earlier loss to the Huskies.
All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station
UH is 22-14 after Sunday’s action. Next up is the Big West Tournament, which begins on April 29 in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Sunday’s Hawaii results are below (courtesy of Hawaii Athletics):
Hawai’i 4, Portland 1
1. Glagau/Van Sickle (UH) def. Zilbert/Bradley (UP) 21-17, 21-6
2. Noelani Helm/Taylor Helle (UP) def. Megan Widener/Sarah Penner (UH) 15-21, 21-16, 15-8
3. Jaime Santer/Kylin Loker (UH) def. Sophie Lee/Sarah Strong (UP) 21-11, 19-21. 15-7
4. Anna Maidment/Sofia Russo (UH) def. Keilani Mumolo/Annika Stammberg (UP) 21-17, 21-15
5. Huddleston/Wagoner (UH) def. Lia Hawken/Kendall Nolan (UP) 21-10, 21-12
Order of finish: 1, 5, 4*, 2, 3
Hawai’i 4, Washington 1
1. Glagau/Van Sickle (UH) def. Loreen/Robinson (UW) 21-19, 24-22
2. Scarlett Dahl/Paloma Bowman (UW) def. Penner/Widener (UH) 21-16, 21-10
3. Loker/Santer (UH) def. Olivia Mikkelsen/Audra Wilmes 21-14, 21-13
4. Maidment/Russo (UH) def. Ashley Shook/Hannah Yerex (UW) 21-15, 21-18
5. Huddleston/Wagoner (UH) def. Calle/Petersen (UW) 21-18, 22-20
Order of finish: 2, 3, 4, 5*, 1