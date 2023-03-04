The No. 9 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team won both of its matches at the Best of the West tournament in Laguna Beach, Calif., on Saturday.

The Rainbow Wahine won 3-2 against both Long Beach State and Cal Poly and will play both teams again on Sunday to close out the tournament.

Saturday’s results are below (courtesy Hawaii Athletics):

UH 3 Cal Poly 2

1 Piper Ferch/Izzy Martinez def. Maidement/Santer (UH), 19-21, 21-10, 15-12

2. Jayelin Lombard/Piper Naess def. Glagau/Van Sickle (UH) 23-25, 21-17, 15-13

3. Kylin Loker / Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Delaney Peranich/Emma Zuffelato 21-11, 21-13

4. Buschmann/Huddleston (UH) def. Addie Bounds/Susie Lloyd 21-18, 21-19

5. Cowell/Miller (UH) def. Kalee Graff/Margo Smith 21-18, 21-17

Order of Finish: 4, 2, 3, 5, 1

UH 3 Long Beach State 2

1. Glagau/Van Sickle (UH) def. Christine Deroos/Mariana Molina (LBSU) 21-12, 21-15

2. Sydney Stevens /Julia Westby def. Maidement/Santer (UH) 21-18, 21-18

3. Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Gementera/Hagenah (LBSU) 15-21, 21-16, 16-14

4. Mattoon/Widener (LBSU) def. Buschmann/Huddleston (UH) 21-16, 21-18

5. Cowell/Miller (UH) def. Natalie Glenn/Maggie Walters (LBSU) 21-18, 13-21, 15-12

Order of Finish: 2, 4, 1, 5, 3