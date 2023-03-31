The No. 8 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team split its action at the East Meets West Invitational on Friday in Manhattan Beach, Calif. on Friday.

The Rainbow Wahine (21-5) fell to Florida State before ending the day with a victory over Georgia State.

Hawaii closes out its weekend on Saturday with a pair of matches against Florida International and LSU, starting with FIU at 6 a.m. HST.

Friday’s results are below (courtesy Hawaii Athletics):

Florida State 4 UH 1

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Anderson/Kalkhoff (FSU) 22-20, 21-15

2. Anna Long/Jordan Polo (FSU) def. Loker/Wagoner (UH) 17-21, 21-16, 17-15

3. Audrey Koenig/Carra Sassack (FSU) def. Maidment/Russo (UH) 21-11, 21-17

4. Moon/White (FSU) def. Huddleston/Santer (UH) 19-21, 21-14, 15-10

5. Alexis Durish//Makenna Wolfe (FSU) def. Chandler Cowell / Sydney Miller (UH) 21-14, 20-22, 15-6

Order of Finish: 4, 2, 3, 5, 1

UH 4 Georgia State 1

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Angelina Ferary/Bella Ferary (GSU) 21-13, 21-18

2. Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Kelly Dorn/Elise Saga (GSU) 22-20, 17-21, 15-11

3. Huddleston/Santer (UH) def. Lila Bordis/Yasmin Kuck (GSU) 21-18, 21-19

4. Maidment/Russo (UH) def. Aliisa Vourinen/Destiny White (GSU) 21-16, 21-16

5. Maddy Delmonte/Ayla Johnson (GSU) def. Cowell/lMiller(UH) 22-20, 21-15

Order of Finish: 4, 2, 3, 5, 1