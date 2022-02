The No. 10 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team opened its 2022 season with a 1-1 split at the Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic Friday at Queen’s Beach on Friday.

The Rainbow Wahine were swept by Saint Mary’s but fell 4-1 to Stanford.

Hawaii will take on UCLA at 8 a.m. on Saturday to continue tournament play.

Friday’s UH results are below (courtesy of Hawaii Athletics):