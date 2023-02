The No. 10 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team again split its matches at the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki on Friday.

The Rainbow Wahine (2-2) swept Stephen F. Austin 5-0 before falling to No. 1 UCLA 4-1.

Hawaii opens play on Saturday against Stanford in the semifinals at 10:15 a.m.

Friday’s UH results are below (Courtesy of Hawaii Athletics):

Hawai’i 5 Stephen F. Austin 0

1. Jaime Santer /Van Sickle (UH) def. Natalie Bennett/Hannah Ogden (SFA) 21-15, 21-12

2. Kylin Loker / Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Madison Hall/Madison Morrow (SFA) 21-17, 24-22

3. Glagau/Lorenzo (UH) def. Denyer/Duhon (SFA) 24-22, 19-21, 15-8

4. Lea Kruse / Sofia Russo (UH) def. Kelly Johnson/Chloe Culver (SFA) 21-10, 21-15

5. Ilihia Huddleston / Sophie Buschmann (UH) def. Toby Sherman/Victoria Simmang (SFA) 21-16, 21-9

Order of finish: 4,5,1,2,3

UCLA 4 Hawai’i 1

1. Lexy Denaburg/Maggie Boyd (UCLA) def. Loker/Wagoner (UH) 21-16, 21-17

2. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Van Winkle/Jessie Smith (UCLA) 21-18, 21-15

3. Tessa Van Winkle/Peri Brennan (UCLA) def. Russo/Kruse (UH) 21-15, 21-17

4. Jaden Whitmarsh/Marlie Monserez (UCLA) def. Burton/Lorenzo (UH) 29-31, 21-13, 15-6

5. Rileigh Powers/Natalie Myszkowski (UCLA) def. Huddleston/Buschmann (UH) 21-17, 19-21, 15-13

Order of finish: 1,3,2,5,4