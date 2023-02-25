The University of Hawaii finished third in the Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic at Queen’s Beach on Saturday.
Hawaii was edged 3-2 by Stanford in the semifinals before sweeping Saint Mary’s 5-0 for third place. The Rainbow Wahine exit the weekend 3-3.
UCLA won the tournament for the second year in a row.
Below are UH’s results on Saturday (courtesy Hawaii Athletics):
Stanford 3 Hawai’i 2
1. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Charlie Eckstrom/Kate Reilly 19-21, 22-20, 15-11
2. Kaylee Glagau/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) def. Maya Harvey/Maddy Kriz 21-17, 23-21
3. Taylor Wilson/Line Andersson def. Sofia Russo/Lea Kruse (UH) 15-21, 21-18, 15-9
4. Kelly Belardi/Ashley Vincent def. Ilihia Huddleston/Sophie Buschmann (UH) 21-16, 22-20
5. Sophie Kubiak/Phoenix Clark def. Caprice Lorenzo/Sarah Burton (UH) 18-21, 21-14, 15-12
Order of finish: 4,2,5,3,1
Hawai’i 5 Saint Mary’s 0
1. Kaylee Glagau/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) def. Daniella Kensinger/Hawley Harrer 21-13, 18-21, 15-12
2. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Poala Peralta/Genevieve Bane 21-16, 21-7
3. Ilihia Huddleston/Sophie Buschmann (UH) def. Karmin Brown/Hanna Couch 21-16, 18-21, 15-8
4. Sofia Russo/Lea Kruse (UH) def. Sadie Shipman/Allie Cataldo 14-21, 21-15, 15-11
5. Chandler Cowell/Sydney Miller (UH) def. Angie Bour/Cameron Martinez 21-10, 21-12
Order of finish: 5,2,3,4,1
Saturday’s Results
Quarterfinal: Saint Mary’s 3, Stephen F. Austin 2
Semifinal #1: Stanford 3, Hawai’i 2
Semifinal #2: UCLA 5, Saint Mary’s 0
3rd Place Match: Hawai’i 5, Saint Mary’s 0
Championship Match: UCLA vs. Stanford
Individual Awards
Aloha Spirit: Hawley Harrer, SMC
Best Attacker: Brooke Van Sickle, UH
Best Defender: Maggie Boyd, UCLA
Best Blocker: Charlie Ekstrom, STAN
Most Outstanding: Lexy Denaburg, UCLA