The University of Hawaii finished third in the Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic at Queen’s Beach on Saturday.

Hawaii was edged 3-2 by Stanford in the semifinals before sweeping Saint Mary’s 5-0 for third place. The Rainbow Wahine exit the weekend 3-3.

UCLA won the tournament for the second year in a row.

Below are UH’s results on Saturday (courtesy Hawaii Athletics):