The Hawaii volleyball team will close out its week with a pair of matches on Tuesday.

UH’s first match was a 5-0 sweep over Nebraska, while its next match against Texas is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Tuesday’s results are below, courtesy of Hawaii Athletics. Stay with KHON2 as this story will be updated.

No. 9 Hawai’i 5, Nebraska 0

1. Kaylee Glagau/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) def. Ally Batenhorst/Bergen Reilly (NEB) 21-11, 21-9

2. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Bekka Allick/Lexi Rodriguez (NEB) 21-15, 21-17

3. Anna Maidment/Sofia Russo (UH) def. Merritt Beason/Harper Murray (NEB) 17-21, 21-15, 15-7

4. Ilihia Huddleston/Jaime Santer (UH) def. Laney Choboy/Lindsay Krause (NEB) 21-10, 21-13

5. Chandler Cowell/Sydney Miller (UH) def. Hayden Kubik/Carolina Jurevicius (NEB) 21-12, 21-14