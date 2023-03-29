The No. 8 University of Hawaii women’s beach volleyball team had their 18 match win streak snapped on Wednesday at No. 2 UCLA.
The Rainbow Wahine, lost to the Bruins for the second time this season, 4-1.
Coupled with a 4-1 win in late February, UCLA has now beaten the Beach ‘Bows 11 straight times dating back to 2018.
The lone point for UH came via Jaime Santer & Ilihia Huddleston who swept Sophie Moore and Tessa Van Winkle 21-16, 21-17. Huddleston and Santer remained undefeated as a tandem at 13-0 this season with all of their victories coming in sweeps having not dropped a single set.
The Beach ‘Bows will next head to Manhattan Beach for the East Meets West Invitational, March 31-April 1. UH will take on No. 3 Florida State and No. 11 Georgia State on Friday, before facing No. 16 Florida International and No. 5 LSU on Saturday.
Live scoring will be available for all four matches, while UH’s matches versus Georgia State and LSU will be streamed.
UCLA 4 UH 1
- Brennan/A. Van Winkle (UCLA) def. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) 21-10, 21-12
- Jessie Smith/Lexy Denaburg (UCLA) def. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner (UH) 21-17, 21-16
- Huddleston/Santer (UH) def. Moore/T. Van Winkle (UCLA) 21-16, 21-17
- Rileigh Powers/Haley Hallgren (UCLA) def. Sofia Russo/Lea Kruse (UH) 21-17, 21-12
- Whitmarsh/Monserez (UCLA) def. Miller/Cowell (UH) 21-12, 21-15
Order of Finish: 4, 2, 1, 3, 5