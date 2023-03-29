The No. 8 University of Hawaii women’s beach volleyball team had their 18 match win streak snapped on Wednesday at No. 2 UCLA.

The Rainbow Wahine, lost to the Bruins for the second time this season, 4-1.

Coupled with a 4-1 win in late February, UCLA has now beaten the Beach ‘Bows 11 straight times dating back to 2018.

The lone point for UH came via Jaime Santer & Ilihia Huddleston who swept Sophie Moore and Tessa Van Winkle 21-16, 21-17. Huddleston and Santer remained undefeated as a tandem at 13-0 this season with all of their victories coming in sweeps having not dropped a single set.

The Beach ‘Bows will next head to Manhattan Beach for the East Meets West Invitational, March 31-April 1. UH will take on No. 3 Florida State and No. 11 Georgia State on Friday, before facing No. 16 Florida International and No. 5 LSU on Saturday.

Live scoring will be available for all four matches, while UH’s matches versus Georgia State and LSU will be streamed.

UCLA 4 UH 1