Hawaii beach volleyball falls in Big West Tournament finals to Cal Poly

The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team was eliminated from the Big West Tournament after a pair of losses to Cal Poly in Long Beach, Calif. on Saturday.
The Rainbow Wahine beat the Mustangs 3-2 in the first match between the two teams to earn the advantage in the double-elimination championship tournament.
The Mustangs won the next two matches 3-2 to win the conference and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Hawaii’s season ends at 17-10, while Cal Poly heads into NCAA Tournament play at 23-9.
Saturday’s results (Courtesy of Hawaii Athletics):
Hawai’i 3 Cal Poly 2
1. Igiede/Van Sickle (UH) def. Sonny/Gordon (CP) 18-21, 21-18, 15-11
2. Amy Ozee/Jayelin Lombard (CP) def. Pani Napoleon/Jaime Santer (UH) 21-15, 24-22
3. Whalen/Miric (CP) def. Kekauoha/Loker (UH) 23-25, 22-20, 15-11
4. Kaylee Glagau/Ilihia Huddleston (UH) def. Sam Strah/Eleonore Johansen (CP) 21-13, 21-18
5. Russo/Maidment (UH) def. Vanessa Roscoe/Josie Ulrich (CP) 22-24, 21-13, 15-12
Order of finish: 4,2,5,1*,3
Cal Poly 3, Hawai’i 2
1. Sonny/Gordon (CP) def. Igiede/Van Sickle (UH) 21-14, 23-21
2. Napoleon/Santer (UH) def. Ozee/Lombard (CP) 21-19, 22-20
3. Whalen/Miric (CP) def. Kekauoha/Loker (UH) 21-16, 17-21, 15-11
4. Glagau/Huddleston (UH) def. Strah/Johansen (CP) 13-21, 21-14, 15-13
5. Roscoe/Ulrich (CP) def. Russo/Maidment (UH) 22-20, 21-23, 15-8
Order of finish: 2,1,5,4,3*
Cal Poly 3, Hawai’i 2
1. Igiede/Van Sickle (UH) def. Sonny/Gordon (CP) 14-21, 21-19, 15-7
2. Ozee/Lombard (CP) def. Napoleon/Santer (UH) 21-19, 21-19
3. Whalen/Miric (CP) def. Kekauoha/Loker (UH) 21-12, 21-14
4. Strah/Johansen (CP) def. Glagau/Huddleston (UH) 21-17, 21-17
5. Russo/Maidment (UH) def. Roscoe/Ulrich (CP) 20-22, 21-19, 17-15
Order of finish: 3,2,4*,1,5