Hawaii beach volleyball falls in Big West Tournament finals to Cal Poly

The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team was eliminated from the Big West Tournament after a pair of losses to Cal Poly in Long Beach, Calif. on Saturday.

The Rainbow Wahine beat the Mustangs 3-2 in the first match between the two teams to earn the advantage in the double-elimination championship tournament.

The Mustangs won the next two matches 3-2 to win the conference and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Hawaii’s season ends at 17-10, while Cal Poly heads into NCAA Tournament play at 23-9.

Saturday’s results (Courtesy of Hawaii Athletics):