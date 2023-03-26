With another tripleheader sweep on Sunday, the No. 8 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team finished an unbeaten weekend at the Big West Challenge with wins over Sacramento State, Cal Poly and No. 12 Long Beach State.

Hawaii went 6-0 over the weekend and is 20-3 overall. Its current 18-match winning streak is the second longest in program history.

UH’s current run will be put to the test in its next match against No. 3 UCLA on Wednesday in Los Angeles at noon.

Saturday’s results are below (courtesy Hawaii Athletics):

UH 4 Sacramento State 1

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Bridgette Smith/Kalani Hayes (SAC) 21-13, 21-14

2. Caitlin Volkmann/Ellie Tisko (SAC) def. Kylin Loker / Kendall Kaelin (UH) 25-23, 16-21, 28-26

3. Sofia Russo / Lea Kruse (UH) def. Ashlynn Archer/Greta Davis (SAC) 21-14, 21-11

4. Anna Maidment /Buschmann (UH) def. Tiya Kamba-Griffin/Carrie Crom (SAC) 21-18, 21-16

5. Miller/ Cami Loker (UH) def. Caty Cordano/Hailey Plugge (SAC) 21-18, 23-21

Order of Finish: 3,1,5,4,2

UH 4 CSU Bakersfield 1

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Sophia Hladyniuk/Emma Erteltova (CSUB) 21-10, 21-13

2. Kruse/ Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Sophia Brandstetter/Hana Makonova (CSUB) 21-16, 13-21, 19-17

3. Isabella Almeida/Hayley McCluskey (CSUB) def. Anna Maidment /Russo (UH) 17-21, 21-19, 15-11

4. Huddleston/Santer (UH) def. Alanna Shields/Emma Bubelis (CSUB) 21-10, 21-12

5. Buschmann/Cowell (UH) def. Moore/Gilbert (CSUB) 27-25, 13-21, 15-11

Order of Finish: 1,4,3,5,2