With a pair of losses on Saturday morning, the University of Hawaii beach volleyball team was knocked out of the double elimination Big West tournament at Queen’s beach.

Hawaii is now 27-8 overall and will await the NCAA selection show on Sunday, April 30.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Saturday’s results are below (courtesy Hawaii Athletics):

Long Beach State 3, Hawai’i 2

1. Gementara/Hagenah (LBSU) def. Glagau/Van Sickle (UH) 17-21, 21-19, 16-14

2. Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Sydney Stevens/Julia Westby (LBSU) 21-11, 21-18

3. Ilihia Huddleston / Jaime Santer (UH) def. Megan Widener /Natalie Glenn (LBSU) 17-21, 21-13, 22-20

4. Maggie Walters/Christine Deroos (LBSU) def. Sarah Burton / Lea Kruse (UH) 21-14, 21-14

5. Mari Molina/Emily Mattoon (LBSU) def. Chandler Cowell / Sydney Miller (UH) 21-15, 21-11

Order of Finish: 4,5,2,1,3

Cal Poly 3, Hawai’i 2

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Piper Naess/Jayelin Lombard (CP) 21-16, 21-17

2. Piper Ferch/Izzy Martinez (CP) def. Loker/Wagoner (UH) 21-18, 15-21, 15-9

3. Delaney Peranich/Brooke Golik (CP) def. Santer/Huddleston (UH) 18-21, 21-19, 15-12

4. Emma Zuffelato/Kalee Graff (CP) def. Kruse/Burton (UH) 21-18, 21-19

5. Miller/Cowell (UH) def. Susie Lloyd/Margo Smith (CP) 21-7, 21-16

Order of Finish: 5,4,1,2,3