With a pair of losses on Saturday morning, the University of Hawaii beach volleyball team was knocked out of the double elimination Big West tournament at Queen’s beach.
Hawaii is now 27-8 overall and will await the NCAA selection show on Sunday, April 30.
Saturday’s results are below (courtesy Hawaii Athletics):
Long Beach State 3, Hawai’i 2
1. Gementara/Hagenah (LBSU) def. Glagau/Van Sickle (UH) 17-21, 21-19, 16-14
2. Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Sydney Stevens/Julia Westby (LBSU) 21-11, 21-18
3. Ilihia Huddleston/Jaime Santer (UH) def. Megan Widener/Natalie Glenn (LBSU) 17-21, 21-13, 22-20
4. Maggie Walters/Christine Deroos (LBSU) def. Sarah Burton/Lea Kruse (UH) 21-14, 21-14
5. Mari Molina/Emily Mattoon (LBSU) def. Chandler Cowell/Sydney Miller (UH) 21-15, 21-11
Order of Finish: 4,5,2,1,3
Cal Poly 3, Hawai’i 2
1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Piper Naess/Jayelin Lombard (CP) 21-16, 21-17
2. Piper Ferch/Izzy Martinez (CP) def. Loker/Wagoner (UH) 21-18, 15-21, 15-9
3. Delaney Peranich/Brooke Golik (CP) def. Santer/Huddleston (UH) 18-21, 21-19, 15-12
4. Emma Zuffelato/Kalee Graff (CP) def. Kruse/Burton (UH) 21-18, 21-19
5. Miller/Cowell (UH) def. Susie Lloyd/Margo Smith (CP) 21-7, 21-16
Order of Finish: 5,4,1,2,3