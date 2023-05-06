The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team was eliminated in the NCAA Tournament by Loyola Marymount on Saturday in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Hawaii’s 2023 season ends at 27-9, while LMU advances to the national quarterfinals.
All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station
Saturday’s results are below (courtesy Hawaii Athletics):
LMU 3 Hawai’i 1
1. Paul/Prihti (LMU) led Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) 13-21, 21-11, 14-13
2. Wagoner/Loker (HAW) def. Thorup/Garder (LMU) 21-17, 21-14
3. Ramirez/Reffel (LMU) def. Huddleston/Santer (UH) 19-21, 21-18, 15-8
4. Chloe Hooker/Cassie Chinn (LMU) def. Sydney Miller/Cowell (UH) 21-15, 21-19
5. Madi Firnett/Isabelle Tucker (LMU) def. Sarah Burton/Kruse (UH) 21-9, 22-20
Order of finish: 5, 4, 2, 3*