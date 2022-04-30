The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team earned an at-large NCAA Tournament bid despite falling in the Big West finals on Saturday.

The Rainbow Wahine (24-16) began their day with a 3-2 loss to Cal Poly in the Big West Tournament championship match in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Despite the loss, the Rainbow Wahine still earned the national 13 seed in the 16-team NCAA Tournament.

The ‘Bows will remain on the mainland and face off against No. 4 Loyola Marymount on Wednesday in Gulf Shores, Ala., with first serve set for 6 a.m. HST on ESPNU.

The Rainbow Wahine faced Loyola Marymount earlier in the month, splitting a pair of matches with the Lions.