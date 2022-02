The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team completed play at the Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic at Queen’s beach with a second-place finish on Saturday.

Hawaii played three matches on Saturday, highlighted by an upset victory over Stanford in the semifinals.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Next up for UH is a four-game swing at the Cactus Classic in Arizona, which begins on March 4.

Results of Saturday’s action is below (courtesy Hawaii Athletics):