The No. 8 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team closed out its weekend with a split at the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, Calif., on Saturday, ending action with a marquee victory.

After losing 3-2 to No. 16 Florida International, the ‘Bows got their win of the year, edging No. 5 LSU 3-2.

Hawaii is 22-6 after Saturday’s matches and will host Arizona and Georgia State for senior weekend, starting with the Wildcats on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Saturday’s results are below (courtesy Hawaii Athletics):

Florida International 3 UH 2

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Milica Vukobrat/Lucie Pokoma (FIU) 21-18, 21-15

2. Rachele Mancinelli/Roberta Ribeiro (FIU) def. Loker/Wagoner (UH) 21-18, 21-19

3. Huddleston/Santer (UH) def. Anna Davis/Zuzanna Bielak (FIU) 18-21, 23-21, 15-9

4. Giada Bianchi/Lisa Luini (FIU) def. Lea Kruse /Miller (UH) 21-12, 16-21, 15-8

5. Alice Pratesi/Emily Meyer (FIU) def. Anna Maidment / Sofia Russo (UH) 21-16, 21-13

Order of Finish: 4, 2, 5, 1, 3

UH 3 LSU 2

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Shank/Deberg (LSU) 25-23, 21-16

2. Parker Bracken/Grace Seits (LSU) def. Huddleston/Santer (UH), 15-21, 21-13, 15-11

3. Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Allred/Brister (LSU) 18-21, 25-23, 15-13

4. Ella Larkin/Lara Boos (LSU) def. Maidment/Russo (UH) 21-19, 21-11

5. Cowell/Miller (UH) def. Masters/Chambers (LSU) 18-21, 21-17, 15-11

Order of Finish: 4, 2, 3, 5, 1