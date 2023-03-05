The No. 9 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team won its final two matches at the Best in the West tournament Laguna Beach, Calif., on Sunday, capping off a 4-0 weekend.

Sunday’s results are below (courtesy Hawaii Athletics):

UH 4 Cal Poly 1

1 Glagau/Van Sickle (UH) def. Jayelin Lombard/Piper Naess (CP) 21-9, 21-13

2. Loker/Wagoner def. (UH) Piper Ferch/Izzy Martinez (CP) 21-16, 19-21, 15-13

3..Maidement/Santer (UH) Delaney Peranich/Emma Zuffelato (CP) 21-16, 21-17

4. Susie Lloyd/Margo Smith (CP) def. Buschmann/Huddleston (UH) 22-20, 21-19

5. Chandler Cowell / Sydney Miller (UH) def. Kalee Graff/Addie Bounds (CP) 21-8, 15-21, 15-9

Order of Finish: 4, 2, 1, 3, 5

UH 3 Long Beach State 2

1. Glagau/Van Sickle (UH) def. Christine Deroos/Mariana Molina (LBSU) 23-21, 21-14, 15-5

2. Sydney Stevens /Julia Westby (LBSU) def. Loker/Wagoner (UH) 21-13, 21-19

3. Malia Gementera/Taylor Hagenah (LBSU) def. Maidement/Santer (UH) 21-13, 21-15

4. Russo/Kruse (UH) def. Mattoon/Widener (LBSU), 21-15, 23-21

5. Cowell/Miller (UH) def. Natalie Glenn/Maggie Walters (LBSU) 21-17, 21-15

Order of Finish: 2, 4, 3, 5, 1