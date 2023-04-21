The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team advanced to the Big West Conference tournament semifinals with a win over Cal Poly on Friday morning at Queen’s Beach.
The top-seeded Rainbow Wahine (27-6) will face Long Beach State in Saturday’s semifinals, which begin at 9 a.m.
Friday’s results are below (courtesy Hawaii Athletics):
Hawai’i 4 Cal Poly 1
1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Lombard/Naess (CP) 21-19, 21-15
2. Ferch/Martinez (CP) def. Wagoner/Loker (UH) 22-20, 10-21, 15-10
3. Ilihia Huddleston/Jaime Santer (UH) def. Delaney Peranich/Brooke Golik (CP) 21-19, 23-21
4. Sarah Burton/Lea Kruse (UH) def. Emma Zuffelato/Kalee Graff (CP) 21-17, 21-14
5. Miller/Cowell (UH) def. Warren/Smith (CP) 21-17, 21-10
Order of Finish: 5,4,1,3,2