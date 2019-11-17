Hawaii basketball’s Eddie Stansberry racking up points and minutes

University of Hawaii shooting guard Eddie Stansberry has been on a tear offensively to start the season and has the numbers to back it up.

Despite scoring just five points against Florida A&M on opening night, he’s averaging 20 points per game through four contests this season, shooting 35.8 percent from 3-point range and making 16 of his 17 free throws, good for a 94.1 percent clip.

Another number that jumps out? His minutes. Stansberry is logging 39.3 minutes a game thus far. Although acting head coach Chris Gerlufson trusts Stansberry to take on that type of workload without regressing later in games, he also wants the senior to have his legs throughout the season.

Gerfulson spoke about Stansberry’s minutes after Friday’s 83-75 win over Portland State on Friday night, a game in which Stansberry scored 28 points in 39-plus minutes played.

“We got him a 35-second rest tonight, so that’s an improvement,” Gerlufson joked. ”I don’t want to play Eddie that many minutes. We spoke as a staff. The thing about Eddie is he has the ability to play that long, but over the course of the year you can’t do that.”

Gerlufson noted that the return of Justin Webster, who missed the first three games with an ankle injury, will also aid in managing Stansberry’s load. Gerlufson also mentioned that freshman Kameron Ng will continue to get rotation minutes at guard as well.

“Going forward, I recognize that we need to figure out ways to get Eddie some rest,” Gerlufson said. “He’s had two unbelievable games back to back. He’s playing at a really high level.”

Up next for the ‘Bows is their first road game of the season at Illinois on Monday. The game tips off at 3 p.m. HST and will be televised on ESPNU.

“It’s a big game come Monday. … Going on the road is always fun. Travelling with the new guys and getting ready for Illinois is something we’re always looking forward to,” Stansberry said. “The atmosphere should be live and the game itself, I know the guys will be ready to play.”