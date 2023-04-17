The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team announced the signing of Michigan State transfer Brooklyn Rewers, a 6-foot-4 center from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Rewers joins the program with previous UH ties. Her sister, Lauren, played for Hawaii from 2017 to 2020 before finishing her college career as a graduate transfer at Michigan State.

Ironically, Brooklyn Rewers joins UH via Michigan State, where she played from 30 games in two seasons for the Spartans, where she averaged 1.4 points and 4.8 minutes per game.

For the upcoming 2023-2024 season, Rewers will be classified as a junior with two years of eligibility remaining.