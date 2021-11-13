Hawaii basketball pulls away from Pacific to wrap up Rainbow Classic

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team closed out the Rainbow Classic with a 73-61 win over Pacific on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors improve to 2-1 after recovering from a painful loss to Northern Colorado on Thursday night.

Pacific dropped to 1-2 and finished third in the Rainbow Classic after shooting just 37.3 percent on field goals and 11.8 percent from 3-point range.

The Tigers jumped out to a 17-9 lead in the opening minutes, but a 13-0 run in the middle of the first half propelled Hawaii to a 22-17 lead and the hosts were never threatened since.

Noel Coleman had a game-high 21 points for the Rainbow Warriors, while Bernardo Da Silva scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds while making every shot he took, including 5-for-5 from field goal range and 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

The Rainbow Warriors will go on an extended hiatus before heading to the Las Vegas Classic, where it’ll face Illinois-Chicago on Nov. 25.

Prior to Hawaii’s game, UH-Hilo scored a major upset over tournament champion Northern Colorado with an 87-79 victory.