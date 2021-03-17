Hawai’i basketball players James Jean-Marie and Kameron Ng enter transfer portal

Two days after sophomore co-captain, leading scorer Justin Webster entered the transfer portal, two more University of Hawaii men’s basketball players have elected to make themselves available to transfer out of the program.

Senior forward James Jean-Marie and sophomore guard Kameron Ng were both revealed to have entered the portal by the Verbal Commits tracker on social media.

Hawaii F James Jean-Marie (SR) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/OaaVMgN2TX — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 18, 2021

Jean-Marie was the team’s second leading scorer having averaged 12 points, 5 rebounds per game in 21 games for the Rainbow Warriors in his lone season after transferring from the University of San Diego. The move for the Montreal native is not unexpected. Prior to the season ending, Jean-Marie had eluded to reporters that he did not anticipate returning for another season at UH.

Ng, a Saint Francis graduate appeared in four games before electing to opt-out of the season per NCAA COVID-19 rules for the 2021 season. In 15 games with the program, the reserve guard has scored 21 points in 15 minutes of game time.

With Webster’s announced departure from the program that now leaves UH with currently 11 players eligible to return for the 2021-22 season, although senior guard Casdon Jardine has said prior to the season ending that he does not anticipate returning for a second senior season which is permitted by the NCAA for the upcoming season.