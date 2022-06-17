The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team has offered a scholarship to ‘Iolani point guard JJ Mandaquit.

Mandaquit is entering his sophomore season for the Raiders, who are expected to be a top contender for the 2022-2023 HHSAA Division I title.

‘Iolani is currently in Arizona for the Section 7 tournament, losing their opening game to St. Mary’s (Ariz). 56-52. The Raiders will play Bingham (Utah) in loser’s bracket action on Saturday.

Mandaquit also holds scholarship offers from Portland and Chaminade.

He is the first local player to get offered by Hawaii since Kahuku’s Jessiya Villa and Samuta Avea, who both signed with the ‘Bows prior to the 2017-2018 season.