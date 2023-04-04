Former North Carolina forward Justin McKoy has announced his commitment to the University of Hawaii.

McKoy, who entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer spent the last two years with the Tar Heels after originally playing at Virginia.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native played in 41 games in his time with the Tar Heels. As a junior he appeared in 30 games averaging seven minutes per game. As a senior, he saw action in 11 games with an average of five minutes per outing.

Coming out of Panther Creek High School in Cary, North Carolina, McKoy set the program’s all-time scoring record with 2,054 points. As a senior he averaged 24.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game and was selected as the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s District 5 Player of the Year.