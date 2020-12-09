Hawaii basketball announces pair of games against Hawaii Pacific

The University of Hawaii men’s and women’s basketball teams announced a pair of home games against Hawaii Pacific this week. Both UH programs previously did not announce any nonconference games.

Both games will be played at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Warriors will play on Friday at 7 p.m., while the Rainbow Wahine will play on Sunday at 5 p.m.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Both UH men’s and women’s teams will also open Big West Conference play against Cal Poly on Dec. 27. The Rainbow Warriors will open Big West play at home, while the Rainbow Wahine will play the Mustangs on the road.