Hawaii baseball’s lone College World Series run remains unforgettable 40 years later

After losing the program’s greatest pitcher of all time in Derek Tatsuno in addition to seven starting position players, it was anyone’s guess as to how the 1980 season would go for the University of Hawaii baseball team.

The 1979 Rainbows finished 69-15 but were eliminated in the NCAA Midwest Regional. At one point, they were 60-3 as well as the top-ranked team in the nation. Tatsuno’s 234 strikeouts and 20 wins that season are still NCAA records.

The 1980 season was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the UH baseball team. Instead, it built upon what the 1979 team accomplished and took it further. Led by legendary coach Les Murakami, a magical run took the 1980 ‘Bows all the way to College World Series in Omaha, Neb., where it fell one game short of a national title.

To members of the team, the memories remain fresh 40 years later. And 40 years later, the Hawaii baseball team has not returned to Omaha since.

“In one respect, it’s the blink of an eye. In another respect, it’s a lifetime ago but there’s a lot of pride I think that we all feel that we teed it up and we set the stage for future generations,” said KHON2’s Howard Dashefsky, who was the team’s starting first baseman in 1980 and is among the program’s all-time leaders in career doubles with 49. “The fans were already there but it kind of solidified Rainbow baseball as ‘This is a winning program. This is a program people love.’”

Howard Dashefsky in 1980

Despite the youth on the team, the Rainbows simply kept winning. The 1980 season was their first year in the Western Athletic Conference. The ‘Bows finished 60-18 overall and 19-5 in conference play, winning both the WAC South Division and the conference tournament.

The pitching staff was buoyed by a group of freshman nicknamed the ‘keiki corps’ in Chuck Crim, Bryan Duquette, Joel Lono and Alan Lane, with Crim finishing a remarkable 15-0 in 18 starts and 136.1 innings pitched. Meanwhile, Duquette’s 127 strikeouts in the 1980 season were the most by a pitcher in the program at the time not named Tatsuno.

“Everybody’s like, what’s 1980 gonna bring? Lord knows. As it started going along, you started seeing Chuck Crim and Bryan Duquette, these two guys who were freshman, just coming in here and just flat out dominating on the hill,” Dashefsky recalled. “Offensively, we’re just putting up numbers. We were young, we just didn’t know what we were going to get out of the season. It turned out to be more special than we could have ever thought.”

Chuck Crim

Crim was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the third round of the 1979 MLB Draft and was the 64th overall selection following his senior season at Thousand Oaks High School in California. Crim chose to attend UH instead, riding the wave of a stellar senior season at Thousand Oaks where he tossed three no-hitters and won the CIF playoffs.

“When you’re young, you’re really too dumb to really know anything or any better. Especially as far as failure, I really hadn’t approached failure at all as a player,” Crim said. “At the time, I had such a great senior year in high school, being recruited by every major baseball college, especially on the Western side of the United States. And here I was a 5-11, 160-pound little right hander. But still, I just loved the game, I loved playing.

“To be 15-0 as a freshman, that takes a lot of help from your teammates. You don’t just do that alone. I had to be on a good team to do that. I had to have really good defense and I had to have timely hitting. … It takes a lot of my teammates to put together that I did, that we all did. I was just really blessed to be able to be a contributor of it.”

Crim went on to become the only player from the 1980 team to reach the major leagues, a feat that not even Tatsuno himself accomplished. Crim played in the MLB for eight seasons, pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers, California Angels and Cubs. After his playing career, he was a scout and pitching coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization for ten seasons from 2006 to 2015.

“Going into (UH), I know I was replacing Derek Tatsuno, the best Hawaii pitcher ever to pitch there,” he said. “I didn’t know any better, I just went in there and did my game and I had command and control of two pitches at the time and just kind of tried to go from there. I had very good coaching, they let me do what I did best and didn’t change me and try and tweak me, which was a good thing, especially being an ex-coach, ex-professional coach.”

No matter where his baseball career took him, he still looked back on the 1980 team fondly.

“I remember the whole year, really. I can still remember the first day I landed at UH and the office of (assistant coach) Coop DeRenne who recruited us,” he said. “He was over there at the old pool. I can remember pretty much everything that happened that year. I met my wife who’ve I’ve been married to for 38 years now.

Les Murakami

“Our team was as close as any team I’ve ever been on as far as the players and the talent, how everybody kind of fit their role perfectly. Anywhere from the management in coach Les, my pitching coach Carl Furutani, to Ron Nomura, everything just matched perfectly and I guess you go to the World Series when that happens.”

Following their WAC championship, the Rainbows went 3-0 in the 1980 NCAA Central Regional, beating host Texas 7-3 to advance to the CWS.

“When we won that game, we were like ‘We’re going to Omaha!’ It was mind-blowing, it really was,” Dashefsky said.

Between their WAC championship, NCAA regional run and College World Series debut, the ‘Bows caught fire and won 12 straight games, including a 3-0 start in Omaha with wins over Florida State, St. John’s and Miami.

The Rainbows were in the driver’s seat of the double elimination tournament but lost a pair of games to Arizona, the same team that eliminated them the year before, to finish as the national runners-up. The first game was particularly close for UH, as it lost 5-4 in 11 innings. The Wildcats then won the winner-take-all contest 6-4.

“Forty years later, I’m still irritated. I still think about that game,” Dashefsky said. “It still hurts to think that we went there and we didn’t bring it home. To think that we went there and beyond that to think that they’ve never been back.”

Hawaii went to the NCAA Tournament 11 times in Murakami’s tenure. Since current coach Mike Trapasso took over the program in 2002, the ‘Bows have been to the NCAA tournament twice. Since the advent of Super Regionals in 1999, UH has yet to advance to one, either.

Still, the impact of the 1980 team lives on in the form of Les Murakami Stadium, the house that perhaps would not be possible without its namesake.

The run to Omaha sparked the construction of Rainbow Stadium in 1984, which was renamed Les Murakami Stadium in 2002. Murakami is also one of three people to have his jersey retired within the program, along with Tatsuno and Kolten Wong.

Hawaii didn’t make the postseason in 1981 despite going 50-16, but made it back to the regionals in 1982 and finished 59-17. Time would prove that the program’s first trip to Omaha would still be its only voyage to college baseball’s Mecca 40 years later.

Hawaii has one appearance in the College World Series and was a game away from a national championship. Even if thoughts of what could have been still persist four decades later, so do memories of what was.

“I still remember just about everything. I remember Omaha, I remember how the people received us and to be at the College World Series, I really appreciate it now more than I did back then to tell the truth,” Crim said. “When you play in it as a player, it’s more of a goal, an achievement and something you play for.

“When you get older, you look back at it and it’s definitely something you appreciate a lot more when you think about where you’ve been and what it took to get there and the people that it took to get there and everything else. Definitely a magical year for the Hawaii Rainbows.”

1980 HAWAI’I RAINBOWS

Rick Bass, OF

Chuck Crim, P

Howard Dashefsky, 1B

Bryan Duquette, P

Jay Erdahl, OF

Les Kakazu, INF/OF

Sam Kakazu, P

Wes Kimura, P

Alan Lane, P

Joel Lono, P/OF

Gordon Muramaru, INF

Wade Mauricio, INF

Larry O’Connor, 1B

Mark Olmos, P

Greg Oniate, OF/DH

Kimo Perkins, 3B

Thad Reece, 2B

Scott Roberts, P

Glenn Silva, P

David Smith, P

Collin Tanabe, C

Eric Tokunaga, SS

Kevin Williams, OF

Coaching Staff

Les Murakami

Coop DeRenne

Jim Fujimori

Dave Murakami

Carl Furutani

Ron Nomura