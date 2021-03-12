Hawaii baseball’s game against Hawaii-Hilo canceled due to inclement weather

The University of Hawaii’s baseball game against Hawaii-Hilo on Friday night has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The state of Hawaii has seen heavy rain throughout the week, and the conditions were expected to worsen near game time, which was set for 6:30 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

Per UH, Friday night’s game will not be made up. The Rainbow Warriors (5-2) and Vulcans (0-0) are currently scheduled to meet for a doubleheader on Saturday weather permitting, beginning at 1:05 p.m.