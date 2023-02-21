After taking three of four games from NCAA regional team Wright State this past weekend, the University of Hawaii baseball team prepares for a two week, seven game road swing starting this weekend.

The Rainbow Warriors (3-1) made quite the first impression, especially in the batters box, going +19 in the run column, scoring 24 unanswered runs at one point with seven different batters with at least nine at-bats hitting .375 or higher as UH produced 13 extra base hits.

The effort was headlined by the Donahue cousins, Kyson and Jordan. They would combine to go 12-of-29 with nine RBI. That’s the stuff dreams are made of according to the infielders, reminiscent of the childhood days of growing up at the park.

“Yeah, absolutely. When I was out there in the infield, we we just joke around out, keep it light, you know, even in the locker room, in the dugout. We just try to be as loose as possible and it’s definitely a surreal moment, you know, being able to do it again this year,” Kyson told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“It’s a super humbling, super proud moment, especially for our parents. You know, our our family, our supporters. You know, they come out to every game. You know, they’re just as happy to see us no matter what happens throughout the game.”

According to the cousins, being teammates at UH marks as the first time that the two have played together since they were 10 years old in a Wai-Kahala tournament.

“It’s something we dreamed about, I mean, we used to come to these games as kids, so, I mean, it’s it’s just a surreal moment, we’re out here, It’s something special for sure. I mean, this is our second year out here doing this and it’s kind of we got a lot closer and the bond that we have and just always being loose with each other and it’s pretty special for our family, I’m sure, as well, too,” said Jordan.

This week, the Rainbows will take part in the Tony Gwynn Legacy Tournament in Southern California. First up on the schedule will be San Diego, the former team of head coach Rich Hill. That game is scheduled for Friday at 4:00pm HST. Saturday’s game will be at 11:00am HST against UNLV before closing the tournament against host San Diego State on Sunday at 11:00 am HST. The Rainbows and Aztecs will then play a single game on Monday at 4:00 pm HST.

Following the Gwynn Legacy, the Rainbows will travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota for the Cambria College Classic starting on March 3.