The University of Hawaii baseball team won its seventh straight game with a 4-1 victory at Cal State Bakersfield on Friday night.

After taking the series opener on Thursday, the Rainbow Warriors improved to 15-16 overall and 8-6 in Big West games on Friday, taking their seventh straight game overall. CSUB drops to 14-18 and 7-4 in conference games.

Ace Cade Halemanu turned in his longest start of the year for Hawaii, holding the Roadrunners to one run on three hits and five walks with six strikeouts in 106 pitches to earn the victory, good for his first of the year.

UH got the scoring started early on Friday on a two-run home run by catcher Dallas Duarte in the top of the first. Cole Cabrera and Matt Wong also drove in runs on hits, with Cabrera getting four total hits for a game high.

Buddie Pindel pitched two scoreless innings of relief and got the hold, while Dalton Renne took over in the ninth inning and notched the save.

The ‘Bows and Roadrunners conclude their series on Saturday, with first pitch set for 10:05 a.m. HST.