Hawaii baseball wins series opener over UC Davis

The University of Hawaii baseball team grinded out a 6-2 win over UC Davis on Friday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii ace Aaron Davenport got his usual Friday start and battled through seven innings to earn the win. The only runs he gave up were in the third inning as the Aggies took an early 2-0 lead. In all, he improved to 3-3 on the year after allowing seven hits and two walks to go with two strikeouts.

At the plate, the Rainbow Warriors (17-14, 9-12 Big West Conference) had 10 hits, led by Adam Fogel, Tyler Best and Stone Miyao, who had two hits each, while Miayo and Dustin Demeter had two RBIs each.

Jake Spillane took the loss for the Aggies (10-25, 5-16) after allowing four runs, six hits and two walks in five innings.

Tyler Dyball got the save for Hawaii after throwing two scoreless innings in relief of Davenport.

UH and UCD resumes its series with a doubleheader on Saturday, which starts at noon.