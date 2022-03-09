HONOLULU– The University of Hawai’i baseball team will host its second home series in a row by welcoming Rutgers University to Les Murakami on Friday with a four-game set.

HAWAI’I (4-8, 0-0) VS. Rutgers (10-1, 0-0) Date | Time Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 6:35 p.m. HT | Saturday (Doubleheader), Mar. 12, 1:05 p.m. HT | Sunday Mar. 13, 1:05 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu- Les Murakami Stadium Television Spectrum Sports (Friday) Live Stream ESPN+ (Friday) Radio ESPN HONOLULU (Friday, Sunday) | CBS 1500 (Saturday) Both Games Tickets Purchase Here Live Stats FRIDAY | SATURDAY (GAME 1) | SATURDAY (GAME 2) | SUNDAY Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | Rutgers Social Media @HawaiiBaseball | #HawaiiBSB | @hawaiibsb | Facebook Promotions Fantastic Sam’s Hair Salons is the series sponsor of 80’s weekend and will award great prizes throughout the series. Top music hits and 80’s themed clips will be played on the video board to give flashback to the decade. 80’s weekend is a Retro Week and fans are encouraged to wear their favorite UH retro apparel. Saturday



(Mar. 12): Little League teams or groups that have purchased a group rate package are invited onto the field for the National Anthem & Hawaii Pono’i prior to the first game of the double header on Saturday (Check-in 30 minutes prior to first pitch of the first game near the Big West Conference logo on the ground level).

PROBABLE ROTATION HAWAI’I VANDERBILT Name Yr. (Rec., ERA) DAY Name Yr. (Rec., ERA) Andy Archer Gr. RHP (0-2, 9.00) Fri. Nathan Florence Jr. RHP (2-0, 68) Cade Halemanu Yr RHP (0-1, 02) Sat. Jared Kollar Fr. LHP (2-0, 3.00) TBA Sat. TBA TBA Sun. Brian Fitzpatrick Jr. RHP (1-1, 4.91)



HEAD COACH RICH HILL

Overall record: 1,083-746-4 (35th season)

At Hawai’i: 4-8 (1st season)



SERIES VS Rutgers

Overall record vs. Rutgers: First Matchup

Streak: N/A



FIRST PITCH• UH was recently swept by No. 5 Vanderbilt as the Commodores proceeded to outscore the Rainbow Warriors 36-5 over four games.

• While being outscored 34-4 in the first three games, the ‘Bows battled with the national title contender in the series finale. Junior pitcher Cade Halemanu threw five and third innings of work, allowing one earned run and just one hit in his third outing of the season.

• Senior left fielder Scotty Scott continues to be a terror at the plate, leading the team with a .300 batting average and a .481 on-base percentage.

• Scott had his 10-game hit streak snapped in game two against Vanderbilt. His on-base streak is still intact at 14 straight games.

• Offense has been hard to come by in the first 12 games of the season. In a regular nine-inning game, UH is only outscoring opponents in one inning, the fifth, by a score of 10-6. The most lopsided inning is the sixth; UH is being outscored 20-2.

• Over the first three weeks of the season, only two pitchers have solidified themselves as starters, graduate Andy Archer and Halemanu, each has started three games apiece.

• The other six games have been a mixed bag of starters featuring senior Buddie Pindel , junior Cameron Hagan , sophomore Tai Atkins , and freshman Harry Gustin .

• Graduate center fielder Cole Cabrera is second on the team in average, batting .295 while leading the team in hits with 13.

• Junior Dallas J Duarte has featured his power of late, hitting one of the two team home runs while leading the lineup in doubles with four.

• UH is a combined 0-for-12 in pinch-hit situations, while opponents are 2-for-22.



LEAN ON ME

The bullpen has been a stable part of the ‘Bows approach. Going into the Vanderbilt series, the pen had an ERA of 2.94. After the four-game series, it’s now 4.48. Despite the rough series, four pitchers have stood out as “stoppers” in the early part of the season. Dalton Renne has filed 10.1 innings of action for a 1.74 ERA, sophomore Trevor Ichimura 10 innings with a 1.80 ERA, while freshman Cory Ronnan has seen action in 4.1 innings with a spotless 0.00 ERA. Atkins recorded a start and an appearance out of the pen in the Vanderbilt series, his spot start didn’t go as planned, but his other appearance was a three-inning affair where he allowed just one hit. He enters the Rutgers series with 11.1 innings over five appearances, with a 3.18 ERA, and is second on the team in strikeouts with 15.



SLIM SHADY? NAH, HAWAI’I ELECTRIC COMPANY

You may notice many of the everyday players have dyed their hair blonde; well, there’s a reason behind it. When someone reaches bases with an extra-base hit or records a significant strikeout, don’t be surprised if you see the hat or helmet come off—followed by a rubbing of the head towards the dugout, signaling the creation of electricity. The team calls themselves the “Honolulu Electric Company,” as they’re a higher energy crew.



GOTTA GET THEM HOME

After 12 games, one downfall of the UH offense is getting runners in. On-base-wise, UH sits comfortably at .325 but hits just .203 as a team. So far, the leadoff spot of an inning is hitting .373, but when runners are on base, the team is hitting .210. A positive to pay attention to is when runners are on third, UH is hitting .464.



FINDING HIS WAY

Graduate pitcher Andy Archer has shown flashes of brilliance in his three starts while featuring a few struggles. The 6’5 right-hander from Peachtree Corners, Georgia, has struck out 14 over 12 innings of work, but hitters are batting .327 against him on the season. In righty vs. lefty matchups, he’s held opponents to a .235 average, but when runners are on base, teams are hitting .348 and .412 with two outs.



A COUPLE OF LONG AND HISTORIC NIGHTS

Head coach Rich Hill is very familiar with playing long games; in his first game as the head coach of Hawai’i on February 18th against Washington State, the ‘Bows played a 9-inning game in four hours and 27 minutes. Not to be outdone, on February 28th, Hill and the ‘Bows played a 15-inning, six-hour, and 14 minute game against San Diego State. In two of the first eight games at UH, Hill coached the longest 9-inning game and the longest game time-wise in program history.



TWO DONAHUES, ONE TEAM

When looking at the 2022 roster, your mind will wander about Kyson and Jordan Donahue. The infield duo are cousins, and both have multiple years of eligibility remaining. Their grandpas were brothers, and their dads are first cousins. Even though they both went to different high schools, Kyson went to Punahou, and Jordan went to Damien. They’re close and decided to transfer to Hawai’i to play together. Jordan redshirted at Oregon State, while Kyson played two years at Arizona, seeing action in 20 games. Jordan has played in eight games this season, with seven at shortstop and another at second base. While Kyson is battling back from injury, playing in two games and starting one at shortstop. In the one game Kyson started, Jordan played beside him at second base.





HOMEGROWN TALENT





