The University of Hawaii baseball team walloped UC San Diego 17-8 on Saturday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

After edging the Tritons 1-0 on Friday, the Rainbow Warriors collected 12 hits, with Jacob Igawa and Matt Wong each amassing four RBI.

San Diego native Randy Abshier III got the start for the Rainbow Warriors and got the victory, allowing six runs (four earned) in five innings, but received ample run support.

Hawaii improves to 16-12 overall and 6-5 in Big West play, while UC San Diego, which entered the weekend as the Big West Conference leader, dropped to 21-12 overall and 10-4 in Big West play.

The Rainbow Warriors and Tritons conclude their series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.