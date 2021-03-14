Hawaii baseball wallops Hawaii-Hilo to complete sweep

The University of Hawaii baseball team completed a weekend sweep against Hawaii-Hilo with a dominant 13-0 win at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors (8-2) closed out conference play by outhitting the Vulcans (0-3) 17-3 on Sunday afternoon.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

In his first appearance of the season, Logan Pouelsen got the start and the win for the ‘Bows, tossing three scoreless innings. Austin Teixeira followed with five scoreless innings, with Calvin Turchin pitching a scoreless ninth.

Alex Baeza and Safea Villaruz-Mauai each belted home runs for Hawaii. Baeza went 2-for-2 with a game-high four RBIs, while shortstop Kole Kaler had a game-high four hits. ‘Iolani alum Matt Campos also logged a career-high three hits with two doubles and two RBIs.

Next up for the Rainbow Warriors is a four-game home series against Long Beach State to open up Big West Conference play, starting at 6:35 p.m. on Friday. All four games will be televised on Spectrum Sports.