The University of Hawaii baseball team fell apart late in a 14-2 rout at the hands of Cal State Northridge on Thursday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii falls to 22-21 overall and 13-9 in Big West Conference, while the Matadors improve to 27-19 and 15-10 in conference games.

CSUN led 4-0 through six innings but broke the game open with a pair of big innings, which involved four runs in the seventh and six in the ninth. Ten players had at least one hit, while six had multiple, led by outfielder Bart West, who had a game-high three hits.

Blaine Traxel earned the win for the Matadors, stymying the ‘Bows with his funky delivery while lasting eight innings in which he gave up six hits, four walks and five strikeouts in 124 pitches.

For Hawaii, Cade Halemanu took the loss after surrendering six hits, two walks and four runs in 5.2 innings pitched.

The Rainbow Warriors and Matadors resume their series on Friday, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.