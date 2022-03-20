The University of Hawaii baseball team topped Long Beach State 6-3 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep.

After losing an opportunity to tie the series on Saturday, the Rainbow Warriors salvaged a win with a clutch pitching performance from Buddie Pindel, who got the win after allowing three hits and a walk in five shutout innings pitched to go with three strikeouts.

The Rainbow Warriors led 6-0 through five innings, boosted by home runs from Matt Wong and Jacob Igawa. After Tai Atkins and Cameron Hagan held the lead out of the bullpen, true freshman Cory Ronan locked down the save with a scoreless ninth inning in which he struck out two.

Juaron Watts-Brown took the loss for LBSU after getting the start and tossing four innings.

Hawaii is 7-12 overall and 1-2 in Big West Conference games after Sunday, while LBSU is 10-8, 2-1.

Next up for Hawaii is a three-game home conference series against UC Irvine, which begins on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.