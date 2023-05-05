The University of Hawaii baseball team opened its UC Irvine series with a 7-2 victory.

Hawaii improves to 22-16 overall and 11-8 in Big West Conference play, while UC Irvine drops to 29-13 overall and 10-9 in conference games.

The Rainbow Warriors and Anteaters entered Friday even in Big West Conference standings, with the ‘Bows gaining a slight edge after the win.

In his usual Friday night start, Harry Gustin struck out six in five inning, while Alex Giroux got the win in one inning of relief.

Offensively, Jared Quandt led UH with a 2-for-3 performance with three runs and three RBI, including a home run.

UH and UCI will continue its series on Saturday at 10 a.m. HST.