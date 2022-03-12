The University of Hawaii baseball team lost both of its games in a doubleheader against Rutgers on Saturday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium.

After winning Friday night’s opener, Hawaii is 5-10 after Saturday’s action and will aim for a series split in Sunday’s finale, which begins at 1:05 p.m.

In Saturday’s first game, the Rainbow Warriors were walloped 13-1 in seven innings. Starter Cade Halemanu took the loss after allowing six runs in the first inning. Offensively, Hawaii was held to just three hits as Rutgers starter Jared Kollar tossed a complete game.

Rutgers (12-2) scored three runs in the top of the first inning of Saturday’s second game and never trailed, taking the nightcap over UH 6-2. Ben Gorski got the win for Rutgers after tossing five shutout innings of relief, which included three hits, five strikeouts and no walks, while Dale Stanavich got the save with two perfect innings, including four strikeouts.

Cory Ronan got the start and the loss for Hawaii in the second game, allowing three hits, three runs and two walks in 2.2 innings pitched while striking out two Scarlet Knights. Hawaii had six hits as a team in the second game, led by Jacob Igawa’s team-high two hits and RBI. Igawa also hit a solo home run in the first game of the day.

Sunday’s series finale will serve as the final game before the ‘Bows embark on their Big West Conference schedule, which begins with a series at Long Beach State next week.