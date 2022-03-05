The University of Hawaii baseball team was routed twice by No. 5 Vanderbilt at Les Murakami Stadium on Saturday, falling to 4-7 for the 2022 season.

In the first game, the Rainbow Warriors fell 12-1 in seven innings after being outhit 19-2. Vanderbilt (9-2) starter Carter Holton was perfect the first six innings before walking Scotty Scott and allowing a single to Cole Cabrera in the bottom of the seventh. Holton finished the complete game effort with nine strikeouts on 90 pitches. Andy Archer took the loss for Hawaii in Game 1 after surrendering seven runs in 3.1 innings.

In the second game, the Rainbow Warriors tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the fourth inning on Bronson Rivera’s single that drove in Stone Miyao. But it was all downhill from there for UH, as the Commodores scored 12 unanswered runs to win 13-1, including eight runs in the sixth inning.

Harry Gustin took the loss for Hawaii after being held responsible for the the go-ahead runs, which scored on a grand slam to Javier Baz in the top of the sixth, while Hunter Owen got the win for Vanderbilt with three shutout innings in relief in which he struck out six ‘Bows.

Offensively, no player for Hawaii had multiple hits in either game.

The ‘Bows and Commodores conclude their series on Sunday, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.